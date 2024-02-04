Mumbai Crime: Man Held for Killing 40-Year-Old Homeless Woman In Sewri

Representative Image

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman, whose body was found on the roadside in Sewri last month, an official said on Saturday. The police on Friday arrested Shehzada alias Ramzan Sheikh (37) for the murder of Sapna Satis Batham, the official said.

Body found in the bushes

A woman’s partially decomposed body was found in the bushes on the roadside in Sewri on January 22, he said. The police examined missing persons’ reports and CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the victim, the official said. In one footage, a couple was seen arriving at the spot in a scooter and entering the bushes. Based on the vehicle’s licence plate number, the police zeroed in on the accused and established the victim’s identity, he said.

Victim was homeless

The woman was homeless and lived on the streets in Mumbai Central. Sheikh used to frequent the locality, and on January 14, he allegedly lured her with the promise of buying her alcohol and took her to Sewri, the official said. When the victim refused to give in to his demand for sex, the accused bludgeoned her with a stone and killed her, he said. He disfigured her face so no one could identify her. The accused and the victim knew each other and he was arrested in 2018 for allegedly kidnapping her daughter, the official said.