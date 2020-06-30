Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old man stabbed to death in Dharavi in front of cops

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by 15-20 people in Dharavi last week.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in the early hours of Saturday when they were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of goons in Dharavi. Both the victim and the main accused were history-sheeters and the attack took place in front of two constables.
The deceased was identified as Afzal Shaikh. The incident occurred in Dr Ambedkar Maidan in Kumbharwada area of the slum colony, because of an old rivalry. The police registered a non-cognisable offence. So far, police have arrested three persons and search is on for others.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was lynched to death by four labourers in Andheri east early on June 16. According to police, 24-year-old entered a construction site at Saki Naka while in an intoxicated state, disturbing the accused, who were asleep at the spot. Enraged by his disturbance, they tied him up and assaulted him, killing him on the spot. While Saki Naka Police have arrested three men, a probe to locate their fourth accomplice is underway.
