Mumbai Crime: 40-year-old man stabbed to death in Dharavi in front of cops

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by 15-20 people in Dharavi last week.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in the early hours of Saturday when they were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of goons in Dharavi. Both the victim and the main accused were history-sheeters and the attack took place in front of two constables.