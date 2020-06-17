Man lynched by workers in Andheri

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, Kishan Rajbhar, was lynched to death by four labourers in Andheri east early on Monday. According to police, Rajbhar entered a construction site at Saki Naka while in an intoxicated state, disturbing the accused, who were asleep at the spot. Enraged by his disturbance, they tied him up and assaulted him, killing him on the spot. While Saki Naka Police have arrested three men, a probe to locate their fourth accomplice is underway.

In the wee hours of Monday, around 3 am, Rajbhar, a resident of Chandivli in Andheri east, entered an under-construction building at Mohali Village in Saki Naka while allegedly under the influence of intoxicants. The four accused, all labourers who lived there, noticed Rajbhar sneaking in and decided to teach him a lesson. A dazed Rajbhar was easy to overpower and they bound him and asked him about his plans.

They pounded and kicked him and hit him with a plastic pipe. "Rajbhar succumbed to their assault on the spot. When the accused realised Rajbhar was dead, they fled the spot. However, a few locals heard Rajbhar screaming and alerted the police control room about the incident," said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector of Saki Naka police station.

Sawant further added, while one of the accused managed to flee from the construction site, the other three rushed to Andheri railway station, hoping to get accommodation in one of the Shramik special trains to Bihar. "Our teams reached the spot and rushed Rajbhar to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Based on a tip-off, we traced the accused trio, identified as Asad Alam Sayyed Alam, 27, Danish Maksood Shaikh, 21 and Tapandas Mandal, 28, who were arrested from Andheri station," Sawant said.

A hunt is on for their fourth accomplice, police said.

Meanwhile, all the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), wrongful restraint (section 341) and common intention (section 34). The arrested accused were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.