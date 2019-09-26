Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old man gang-raped by five drug addicts

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly gang-raped by five drug addicts at Vashi's Sagar Vihar lake. The man was gang-raped when he was on his evening walk.

According to Mid-Day, the accused also compromised his private parts after the act to scare him of the consequences of complaining against them. The Vashi police officials have registered a case against five unidentified men. The 32-year-old victim works as an administrator in a Belapur-based private company.

The incident took place when the victim went for an evening walk to Sagar Vihar after his office hours on Monday evening. After when he did not come home for a long time, his family began to look for him. Later, someone informed the family that the victim was found lying at Sagar Vihar. It was around 9 pm when five men, allegedly inebriated, committed the crime.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital at Kopar Khairane. During examining the victim, the doctor removed a dry coconut shell pushed inside his body by the accused. The victim was in serious condition when he was brought to the hospital and had several marks on his body. The Vashi police have registered a case against five unidentified men.