Mumbai Crime: 3 Months On, Cops Yet To Progress In Abuse Of Gynaec's Child | Representational Image

Mumbai: Almost three months have passed, but the Tilak Nagar police are yet to make any progress in the sexual abuse case of the 11-year-old daughter of a prominent gynaecologist and surgeon based in Vidyavihar. As per the mother, the girl's grandmother, 79, stimulated her genitals first when she was two and a half years old. The offence took place in the presence of the child’s paternal aunt, said the woman, adding that her husband didn't act against his family despite knowing about the crime. The ordeal continued from 2014 to 2021.

Multiple summons to grandmother

On July 26, the woman had lodged a police complaint in this regard. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the teen's grandmother, aunt and father under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the grandmother has been served multiple summons, asking her to appear before the investigating officer. “We have even sent multiple messages to the victim’s aunt, who is in the US, and the father, who is in Singapore. The duo has applied for anticipatory bail. Whereas, the grandmother said that she can’t come to the police station due to her age,” said a cop.

In the POCSO cases, the accused are arrested if they don't join the investigation. When asked about this, the police said, “If their pre-arrest bail pleas get rejected, they will be arrested (if they are present in India). The grandmother, who is the main accused, is not being arrested on human grounds.”

