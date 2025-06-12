 Mumbai Crime: 3 Held By Pantnagar & Mulund Police In Chain-Snatching Case; Stolen Bike, Gold Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered
Mumbai Crime: 3 Held By Pantnagar & Mulund Police In Chain-Snatching Case; Stolen Bike, Gold Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

In a joint operation by the Mulund and Pantnagar police, three suspects were arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching case. The authorities also recovered a stolen bike and a gold chain valued at Rs 2,00,000 during the operation.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: 3 Held By Pantnagar & Mulund Police In Chain-Snatching Case; Stolen Bike, Gold Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Mumbai: In a swift joint operation, Pantnagar Police and Mulund Police arrested three accused linked to a recent chain-snatching case in Mumbai on Thursday. The accused, part of an interstate gang, were involved in stealing motorcycles, altering their number plates, and using them for chain-snatching across the city.

During the operation, the police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a gold chain valued at Rs 2,00,000. The successful arrests were made possible with crucial support from the crime detection teams of Pydhonie Police Station and Deonar Police Station, according to the X post shared by the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Crime News: 3 Minor Girls Molested By Watchman In Parel; Accused Arrested By Bhoiwada Police
According to the Mumbai Police, the arrested individuals have a history of criminal activity. A total of seven previous cases involving robbery, cheating, and violations under the Arms Act have been registered against them.

The gang had been targeting victims in various parts of the city, using stolen two-wheelers to carry out their crimes. One of the recovered motorcycles was confirmed to have been used in a recent chain-snatching incident in Mulund. The Mumbai Police shared details of the operation on X (formerly Twitter), along with images of the arrested individuals near the Pantnagar Police Station.

Mumbai Crime News: Mazgaon Woman’s Death Ruled Murder; Second Husband Arrested, Family Members On...
2 Fraudsters Impersonating as Policemen Looted a Kandivali Woman For ₹2 Lakh; FIR Registered

In another crime incident reported from Mumbai, a senior woman in Kandivali was looted by two fraudsters who impersonated police officers. The criminals tricked her and took her gold bangles valued at Rs 2 lakh. A case of cheating has been registered at the Charkop Police Station in connection with the incident.

Such scams, particularly targeting elderly individuals by pretending to be law enforcement personnel, are reportedly on the rise. The victim, 70-year-old Godavari Singh, a resident of Malad, fell prey to this deceitful act by the two accused. The victim, a 70-year-old resident of Malad named Godavari Singh, was duped by two fraudsters.

