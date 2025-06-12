 Mumbai Crime News: Mazgaon Woman’s Death Ruled Murder; Second Husband Arrested, Family Members On The Run
Gulshan Khan, a resident of Mazgaon, had married Shoaib Imtiaz Khan (alias Bobda) in 2022. This was her second marriage, and she had reportedly taken 65 tolas of gold from her previous residence when she moved in with Shoaib. After the marriage, Gulshan was allegedly subjected to mental and physical harassment by Shoaib, his brother, and their mother.

Thursday, June 12, 2025
Crime (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The mysterious death of a 53-year-old woman, Gulshan Khan, in Mazgaon has now been confirmed as murder, not suicide as initially suspected. A forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has revealed key evidence leading to this conclusion. The Agripada police have arrested her 27-year-old second husband, Shoaib Imtiaz Khan, in connection with the murder. His brother, Zaid Imtiaz Hussain Khan, and their mother, Roshan Khan, have also been named as co-accused but are currently absconding.

On April 6, Gulshan died after reportedly falling from her home. Initially, the police registered an accidental death report and suspected suicide. However, her ex-husband raised concerns that she may have been murdered. During the investigation, police discovered bloodstains on the bathroom door and slippers inside the house, prompting them to send the evidence for forensic analysis.

The forensic report confirmed signs of foul play, leading to Shoaib’s arrest for murder. The anticipatory bail applications of Zaid and Roshan Khan were rejected, and police are currently searching for their whereabouts. Further investigation is underway.

