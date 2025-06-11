 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Mazgaon Youth Duped Of ₹9.27 Lakh In Online Task Scam; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Mazgaon Youth Duped Of ₹9.27 Lakh In Online Task Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 25-Year-Old Mazgaon Youth Duped Of ₹9.27 Lakh In Online Task Scam; Case Registered

The Byculla Police have registered a case of cyber fraud involving a 25-year-old youth from Mazgaon who lost ₹9.27 lakh in an online task scam. The victim, Fayyaz Jimmy Merchant, fell prey to a fraudulent message that promised easy money by simply following a few tasks.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
25-year-old Mazgaon resident scammed of ₹9.27 lakh via online task fraud | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Byculla Police have registered a case of cyber fraud involving a 25-year-old youth from Mazgaon who lost ₹9.27 lakh in an online task scam. The victim, Fayyaz Jimmy Merchant, fell prey to a fraudulent message that promised easy money by simply following a few tasks.

According to the FIR, Fayyaz, a resident of Hasanabad Society on Dr. Mascarenhas Road in Mazgaon, works as a manager at a scrap shop in Darukhana owned by his uncle Salim Merchant. On June 2, around 10:30 AM, he received a message on the mobile from an unknown number, inviting him to "follow simple tasks and earn rupees."

Curious, he clicked on the message and followed the instructions. Two Telegram users, going by the names Priya Mishra and Preeti, added him to a group and initially transferred ₹150 as a reward for completing the first task. They instructed him to send similar links to six other individuals each day to earn more money.

Fayyaz followed their instructions and started receiving small payments, which built his confidence. Later, he was asked to invest money on a website called coinbasee.ltd, which falsely claimed to offer high returns through virtual coin purchases. Starting with ₹1,000, he was promised ₹1,500 in return.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Encouraged by the initial returns, Fayyaz invested a total of ₹9.27 lakh between June 2 and June 6. However, he soon realized he had been duped when no returns were credited thereafter and the platform became unresponsive.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Housewife, Accomplice In ₹75 Lakh Fraud Involving Director...
article-image

The Byculla Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act against unknown individuals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback