 Mumbai Crime News: 3 Minor Girls Molested By Watchman In Parel; Accused Arrested By Bhoiwada Police
A watchman has been arrested by the Bhoiwada police for allegedly molesting three 11-year-old girls in the society. minor girls from a residential building in the Parel area.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Mumbai Crime News: Watchman Arrested By Bhoiwada Police For Molesting Three Minor Girls In Parel | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a watchman has been arrested by the Bhoiwada police for allegedly molesting three minor girls from a residential building in the Parel area. The incidents took place on June 11, when the security guard of the building reportedly molested the 11-year-old girls in the society.

The matter came to light after the three victims informed their parents about the molestation. Shocked by the incident, the girls’ mother immediately approached the Bhoiwada police station and lodged a formal complaint, as reported by ABP Majha. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused on Thursday morning.

An official investigation is currently in progress to gather more details and evidence surrounding the case. The police have registered the matter under various legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and several relevant sections.

59-Year-Old Security Guard Held For Molesting Two 5-Year-Old Girls In Kandivali

In other crime news from Mumbai, a 59-year-old security guard has been arrested for molesting minor girls in Kandivali. The police took action after a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint. She reported that her friend’s daughter, who lives in Kandivali, has a five-year-old daughter. On May 25, while the girl was playing near her home, the security guard allegedly approached her and touched her inappropriately.

Just days later, on May 29, the complainant’s own five-year-old daughter was playing in the same area with her friend when the accused allegedly repeated the act, as reported by Lokmat Times. After the mother came to know about both incidents, she immediately reported the matter to the Samta Nagar Police and registered a complaint against the watchman.

The police arrested the accused on Thursday night. The investigation is underway, and the authorities are checking if he has been involved in similar offences with other children in the area.

