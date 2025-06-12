 Navi Mumbai Crime News: Unemployed Man Stabs Nurse Wife To Death In Koparkhairane Later Attempts Suicide
Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:01 AM IST
A 38-year-old jobless man has been booked by the Koparkhairane Police for allegedly killing his wife, a nurse, and then attempting to die by suicide by slitting his wrists. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Sector-19, Koparkhairane. The accused, Ganesh Maruti Shirsat, allegedly stabbed his 34-year-old wife, Gauri Shirsat, multiple times with a knife during a domestic altercation. After committing the brutal act, he reportedly attempted to take his own life. He was later found in a critically injured state and rushed to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The couple lived in Jai Ambe building with their two children. Gauri worked as a nurse at a private hospital, while Ganesh was unemployed. According to police, the couple had frequent disputes, and the latest argument turned violent, culminating in Gauri’s murder.

The crime came to light when Gauri’s friend, Vaishali Patil, visited her after repeated calls went unanswered. On entering the house at around 12:30 p.m., she found Gauri lying in a pool of blood and Ganesh injured next to her.

Senior Police Inspector Audumbar Patil said, “The motive behind the crime appears to be a domestic dispute. Once Ganesh’s medical condition stabilizes, he will be arrested and interrogated further.”

