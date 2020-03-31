Mumbai Crime: 24-yr-old arrested for spreading fake message on army

Mumbai: JJ Marg police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly circulating a fake message on Whatsapp. According to the police, Sohail Salim Panjabi circulated a message and claimed that the Indian army has been called in at certain areas of South Mumbai to enforce the lockdown.

The incident came to light when people from Bhendi Bazar and adjoining areas started to enquire with the police if the army has arrived in their area. When police tried to find the source of news, they found that Panjabi, a resident of Peru Lane in Pathan Wadi had circulated the message in one of his Whatsapp group. Soon after he was detained by the JJ Marg police.

Panjabi claimed in the message that "Crime Alert, Mumbai's Null Bazar, Bhendi Bazar, Dongri, Madanpura, Kala Pani and Saath Rasta areas has gone uncontrollable, hence army has been called". He further stated that, "they will use rubber bullets to control the mob".