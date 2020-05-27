Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old youth becomes victim of 'sextortion'

Mumbai: On May 19, a 22-year-old youth residing in south Mumbai was mortified when his mother came to him after she received a sexually explicit video of her son on one of her social media accounts. What was more shocking was that the video was recorded just moments before, when the young man was on a video chat with a girl purportedly named 'Pooja'. After the video was sent to his close contacts, the youth realised he had become a victim of 'sextortion'.

After the video was sent to the young man’s mother, an unidentified man called him and demanded Rs 25,000 for deleting the video, failing which he would make the video viral on social media.

According to cyber psychologists and experts dealing with such cases, with people restricted to the confines of their homes and spending more time communicating online during the nationwide lockdown, there has been a noticeable increase in people coming forward with their own experiences of having fallen victim to sextortion cases. Explaining the typical modus operandi for sextortion, an expert said some people use webcams for flirting and cybersex, and unwittingly end up falling prey to cyber criminals in the process. These criminals befriend their victims online using a fake identity and urge them to perform sexual acts in front of webcam.