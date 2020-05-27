As a watchman, cleaners of building nod off, the thief makes off with their mobiles

Mumbai: The mobile phones of a watchman and two 'cleaners' were reportedly stolen from a housing society on Pedder Road last week, when the watchmen were fast asleep. The incident took place in the wee hours of May 22. Between 3.35am and 3.55am, an unidentified man allegedly entered the community hall on the ground floor of Prem Court society in Pedder Road and fled with three mobile phones worth Rs 25,000. The incident came to light only when the men woke up to check their phones.

The society's CCTV camera has captured footage of the intruder, wearing glasses and clad in a T-shirt and track pants entering from the back of the building and rifling through the belongings of the trio. Images of his accomplices on a bike have also been captured by the CCTV camera.

According to a society member, "The incident took place when the night duty watchman supervisor and lift operator were fast asleep and no one knew about the theft on the society premises."

Confirming the incident, an officer from the Gamdevi police station said, "We are waiting for an official complaint, so that we can begin investigation."