Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old Bhojpuri actress has accuses landlord of molestation

On Friday, a 22-year-old Bhojpuri actress has accused her landlord of molesting her at Uttan in Bhayandar.
According to Mid-Day, Bhojpuri actress has said that the actress was molested by her landlord along with his four colleagues including two women. The 22-year-old also alleged that the landlord tried to rape her and tore off her clothes, after which she immediately approached Uttan police. Bhojpuri actress has also alleged that cops refused to register an FIR asking her to leave the police station. The incident took place on Friday night, when the landlord came to actress's room with four people including two women and asked the 22-year-old to let them have a party inside the house.
The Bhojpuri actress has alleged that when she refused, one woman got a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her. After which, the landlord tried to molest her and tore her clothes. The Bhojpuri actress told the Mid-Day, "But my mother pulled me out of the house. Hearing our screams, the neighbours came to our help but the five people fled from the scene. I went to Uttan police station and met Police Inspector Nikam and explained the whole incident. However, he did not register an FIR and instead told to leave."
But the cops have said that the Bhojpuri actress had requested the owner to let her stay in the house for a few days and that she would find another house soon. But two months have passed, and she did not vacate the room. Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam, of Uttan police station told Mid-Day, landlord along with his wife and daughter told her to vacate the house again, but she refused.
