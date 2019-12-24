Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old man abducted, killed by woman, 3 others over affair with daughter

A 33-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by four persons in Mulund. According to Indian Express, the cops have detained 40-year-old woman who along with her brother, brother-in-law and an autorickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping and strangling the 33-year-old to death.

The 33-year-old was identified as Babu Chettiyar. The cops have said that Chettiyar had relationship with the woman’s 21-year-old daughter. But the woman disapproved their relationship and allegedly hatched the plan to kill Chettiyar. As per the Indian Express report, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, just an hour earlier, when Chettiyar had been taken to a police station for drinking on the road.

Later, when Chettiyar and two others were released he was kidnapped. According to Indian Express, eyewitnesses told the police an autorickshaw with three passengers pulled up and he was forced into the vehicle. After Chettiyar went missing, the accused woman called Kumar Chettiyar, the elder brother of the deceased and told him she had killed the 33-year-old man and his body was lying on the highway near Shahapur. The family approached police station after they couldn't find the body. The cops informed the Chettiyar's family that they found a body at 10 pm on Saturday. After confirming that it was Chettiyar’s body, the police detained the woman on Monday.