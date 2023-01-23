e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Crime: 20-month-old girl raped in Worli, 35-year-old arrested

A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Representative Image | File Photo
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-month-old child in Mumbai's Worli Police Station area on Monday. A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway said the Mumbai Police

