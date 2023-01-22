Mumbai crime: MBBS student Sane’s murder suspects’ police custody extended

File | Representative Image

A Mumbai court on Saturday extended till January 25 the police custody of Mithu Singh and Abdul Ansari, the suspects in the murder of MBBS student Sadichha Sane.

The police told the court that they received several leads related to the case which cannot be revealed now. All those things are being verified, they added.

Accused arrested

The accused was arrested after a case of kidnapping was registered in the caseand confessed to the crime during interrogation, a crime branch official said. However, Ms Sane's father Manish Sane has denied the police's claim.

If she was murdered then why her body and belongings were not found, he asked.

Mr Sane alleged that in order to close the case, the policemen must have forced Mr Singh to confess.

