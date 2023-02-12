Mumbai Crime: 2 men threaten to attack staff of Andheri pub with swords, video viral

Screen grab of a video of the incident. |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident highlighting the law and order situation in the metropolis, two men threatened to attack the staff of a popular nightclub with swords on Sunday morning, following an altercation.

The video of the incident that happened at around 4 am on February 12 shows two men carrying swords in their hands as they appear to be in an argument with the staff. One of them can be seen raising his sword as he says “What will you do,” while others surrounding him try to stop the person.

Panic grips the venue

Reportedly, panic gripped the premises of club Illusion in Mumbai's Andheri West in the early hours of Sunday after an argument broke out between the club staff and two men, leading them to take out their swords. The Amboli police has registered a case after the club was shut down by 4 am.

This is not the first time that such a shocking incident has happened in Mumbai. A similar altercation broke out over a month back in which a man was attacked with a sword at Vasai near Mumbai in December last year. The incident has raised tension in the area and triggered police to launch an immediate investigation.

