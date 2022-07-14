Mumbai: Cricket bookie's son booked for forgery

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A cheating and forgery case has been registered against Shrey Karia, the son of cricket bookie Vishal Karia.

Shrey, the owner of Epitome Bar, was booked under various IPC sections at the Santacruz police station for cheating and forgery of state excise license and government documents pertaining to his bar at Vile Parle which he was operating illegally.

Shrey is yet to be arrested as he is absconding. The case was registered based on a complaint by activist Mohammed Ahsaan.

“They have also been using cars with fake registration number plates,” Ahsaan alleged.

