Mumbai: CREDAI 2023 Kickoffs With Glitz & Glamour As Notable Real Estate Tycoons Bag Achievement Awards

Mumbai: It was truly a red carpet moment for Mumbai’s real estate industry at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday. Developers big and small hobnobbed with each other to celebrate their best in the business. The Golden Pillar Awards touted as the “Oscars’ of the property sector kicked off with much glitz and glamour.

Right from a congratulatory note from no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to the 1800 developers of CREDAI-MCHI, the organisers of the event for their exemplary spirit in keeping the sector alive to Ms Amruta Fadnavis gracing the occasion in place of her husband deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to the Malaika Arora for upping the glam quotient, the event was one helluva extravaganza!

The 'Lions' and 'Shers' of Real Estate Industry

The audience ‘roars’ and ‘citees’ (whistles) began when the names of the awardees were announced and the ‘Lions’ or ‘Shers’ of the real estate industry, as Boman Irani, President, CREDAI likes to address them, came up on stage to bask in their moment of glory! The Golden Pillar Statuette designed in the figurine of a Lion exemplifies the fighting spirit of the industry, says Irani.

Kalpataru Group bags Lifetime Achievement Award

There was pride and respect evident on the faces of the audience as they celebrated their oldest member, Shri Mofatraj Munot, founder and chairman of the Kalpataru Group of Companies who was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award. A standing ovation for a doyen who has meticulously contributed to the industry for over six decades! Under his leadership, the Kalpataru Group has expanded its presence across various sectors including real estate, power transmission, oil and gas pipelines, metro and railway and warehousing services. The group has delivered multiple infrastructure projects in over 65 countries and its revenue is in excess of USD 2 Billion.

In the same breath the awards acknowledged the contribution of its new and fresh blood! 30-year-old Manan Shah of Man Infra Construction Ltd received the Young Turk of Real Estate Award for his ambition, innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence. As a third generation entrepreneur, his entry into the sector in 2013 was marked by his involvement in the design and interior aspects of his company’s projects. Recognising the potential of international markets, his company, he says, “strategically expanded its presence into Miami, Florida, USA with a vision to grow globally”.

With Women making inroads in every possible field, Nari Shakti was accorded its rightful place when Ayushi Ashar, Director, Ashar Group won the Women Achiever in Real Estate of the Year Award. She leads the business development, sales, marketing and design strategy at the Ashar Group. In the past 4 years after her entry into the industry in 2018, she has taken her organisation on 3x growth curve with eight mega launches and 3000+ units sold. Under her leadership, the group has recorded sales of over 400 units in 60 days in their latest launches in Kalwa and Thane.

RAFIQUE MERCHANT awarded the Pioneer Influencer of Real Estate at Jio Convention Centre by Credai MCHI, December 15, 2023. #credaimchi pic.twitter.com/wFLF4cPJ99 — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 16, 2023

Notable awardees include:

1) Mayfair Housing received the award for Affordable Project of the Year

2) Leading Real Estate Developer of the Year Award went to Dosti Realty Ltd.

3) High rise Project of the Year Award went to L&T Realty

4) Luxury Project of the Year Award went to Ekta World

5) Ultra Luxury Project of the Year Award went to Supreme Universal Pvt Ltd.

6) Anay Shah of Mayfair Housing received the Debutante of the Year Award,

7) Dhaval Ajmera won the Steelman of the Year Award

8) Prestige Group won the Highest Sales of the Year Award

9) SBI Loans won the excellence in Home Loans Award

10) HDFC Bank received the leading Finance Company of the Year Award

A panel of judges and tabulation partner Ernst & Young (EY) have ensured transparency in the selection process of this second edition of the Golden Pillar Awards, Dominic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI said.