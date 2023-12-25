Mumbai: CR Sets March 2024 As Deadline For Speed Enhancement Projects On Key Suburban Sections

Central Railways General Manager Ram Karan Yadav | FPJ

The Central Railways General Manager Ram Karan Yadav directed all concerned officials to complete the speed enhancement projects for three crucial suburban sections of Mumbai by March 2024. The focus areas include the CSMT-Panvel, Thane-Vashi Trans-harbour line, and Nerul-Kharkopar sections.

General Manager Yadav conducted inspections of the CSMT-Panvel harbour line and the Panvel-Thane Trans-harbour line on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of timely completion. "He also reviewed the progress of ongoing works for speed enhancement in the Nerul-Kharkopar and Karjat-Khopoli sections," said an official.

Aim to increase maximum permissible speeds

The speed enhancement project aims to increase the maximum permissible speeds of these suburban sections. The Tilak Nagar to Panvel harbour line, currently limited to 80 kmph, is undergoing work to raise the speed limit to 105 kmph. Similarly, the Thane-Vashi and Nerul-Kharkopar sections, with a current maximum speed limit of 80 kmph, are set to see an increase to 105 kmph.

The Panvel station is undergoing development as a major rail transport hub in Navi Mumbai, with the first phase already completed.

Footplate inspections

During footplate inspections in the motorman cab of suburban local trains, General Manager Yadav paid close attention to various safety aspects, including track conditions, signalling, and overhead equipment. Additionally, he oversaw measures to enhance safety, such as track muck removal, platform edge slope removal, and barricading of platform ends. He also directed to the concerned officials to take appropriate action to curb the trespass in the section.

When asked about the benefits of the speed enhancement project, a senior officer of Central Railways said, that while the reduced travel time may not be significant immediately due to the short distance between stations, the punctuality of local trains will improve.

"Motormen will have the flexibility to cover delays by accelerating trains to the enhanced speed of 105 kmph, a notable improvement from the current limit of 80 kmph," said an official.

In addition to the suburban sections, the Karjat-Khopoli section is also targeted for a speed increase from 60 kmph to 90 kmph by March 2024. This collective effort is expected to contribute to overall improvements in the efficiency of local train operations.