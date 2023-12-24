Mumbai News: WR Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness About Unauthorised Train Travel

Western Railways Mumbai Central division has decided to launch a unique short video initiative titled 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' contest to instill a sense of pride in buying tickets and bring behavioral change in people traveling without ticket

This contest, scheduled to run from December 25, 2023, to January 25, 2024, aims to raise awareness about the importance of purchasing tickets while discouraging unauthorized travel.

Short videos highlighting significance of traveling with valid tickets

The contest invites participants from diverse backgrounds to create and submit short videos highlighting the significance of traveling with valid tickets. According to a senior officer from Western Railway, individuals can upload their videos through a Google Form QR code available at ticket counters and various social media platforms, including WeRMumbai on Facebook, Instagram, Koo, and YouTube, as well as @drmbct on X.

The submitted videos will undergo scrutiny based on predefined selection parameters, and selected entries will be showcased on Western Railway Mumbai Divisions official social media accounts " WeRMumbai " for wider visibility. Winners determined by the maximum likes and shares received across all platforms, will be announced on Republic Day, January 26, 2024, and awarded certificates of appreciation along with prize money. The prizes include Rs. 12,500 for the 1st Prize, Rs. 7,500 for the 2nd Prize, and Rs. 5,000 for the 3rd Prize.

This initiative builds on the success of the earlier "My Station My Pride" contest held between March 15 and April 30, 2023, which saw active participation from the public. Hundreds of Mumbaikars had participated in the "My Station My Pride" contest , especially youngster between 20-30 age group.

The Western Railway aims to leverage the widespread popularity of the "Mera Ticket Mera Imaan" contest through social media to effectively convey the crucial message of buying tickets and discouraging ticketless travel.

Alarming statistics reveal that an average of 180 cases of unauthorized travel being detected daily in their air-conditioned local trains of WR." Between April and November 2023, a total of 44,229 instances of unauthorized travel were reported, marking a significant increase of 65.96 percent compared to the same period last year" said an official.

"The entire suburban section of Western Railway's Mumbai division has witnessed a concerning spike in unauthorized travel, with a total of 571,069 cases detected—a 7.22 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year" he said.

"The "Mera Ticket Mera Imaan" contest is poised not only to address this escalating issue but also to foster a sense of responsibility and pride among commuters, ensuring a more dignified travel experience for all" he said.

Contest Details:

1) Participants from diverse backgrounds invited to create and share videos on the Importance of buying tickets and taking pride in buying ticket

2) Submission through a Google Form QR code available at ticket counters and social media platform handle "WeRMumbai".

3) Videos to be scrutinized based on predefined selection parameters.

4) Winning entries showcased on Western Railway Mumbai Division's official social media accounts for wider visibility.

Prizes and Recognition:

1) Winners, determined by maximum likes and shares across platforms, to be announced on Republic Day, January 26, 2024.

2) Certificates of appreciation and prize money awarded: Rs. 12,500 for 1st Prize, Rs. 7,500 for 2nd Prize, and Rs. 5,000 for 3rd Prize.