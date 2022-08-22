Mumbai: CR repairs height gauge barriers near King's Circle railway bridge damaged by truck

The central railway once again repaired height gauge barriers installed near King’s Circle railway bridge | @news8_plus TWITTER

The central railway once again repaired height gauge barriers installed near King’s Circle railway bridge, which were damaged by a truck loaded with a light locomotive on Friday night.

A senior officer of CR said the repair work of height gauge barriers near King’s Circle railway bridge has been completed. The railroad is considering installing heavier and stronger barriers on the site to avoid this type of incident in the future.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Friday , coinciding with the timings of harbour line local trains that pass through the same bridge built above the road. The restoration of the height gauge at the spot was undertaken again after the incidents.

This is not the first time a vehicle height gauge barrier has been damaged. In 2020, a similar incident was also reported. After that, the height gauge barrier was also repaired by CR.

Apart from that , a container truck was stuck under the King’s Circle railway bridge in May 2022. The King’s Circle Railway Bridge is built on the road leading from Sion Hospital to Matunga and Dadar.

Keep in mind that the heavier and stronger height gauge barriers for this bridge will be installed soon, according to officials.

The idea behind installing stronger height-gauge barriers near the railway bridge is to protect the tracks from being hit by the vehicles that carry goods in excess and strike them after hitting the bridge structure.