Mumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune Section

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway conducted window trailing inspection of Kolhapur-Pune section of Pune Division today i.e. 22nd July 2024.h The General Manager along with Smt. Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune with the team of officers from Pune Division.

Yadav at Kolhapur inspected the Running Room, Dormitory, renovated reserved class waiting Room, Amrit Bharat station works, circulating area, facade development, new booking office, 12 Metre wide FOB and Meeting with DRUCC members.

At Sangli, General Manager Yadav Inspected Amrit Bharat station work, Goods shed circulating area, Inspection of Facade development work, inspection of Platform.

At Satara General Manager Yadav inspected circulating area, Amrit Bharat station scheme Works, FOB, Cover over shed during the inspection.

On this occasion Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune, Suresh Pakhare Chief Engineer (Construction) and Branch Officers were present.