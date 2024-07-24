 Mumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune Section
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune Section

Mumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune Section

At Satara General Manager Yadav inspected circulating area, Amrit Bharat station scheme Works, FOB, Cover over shed during the inspection.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
article-image

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway conducted window trailing inspection of Kolhapur-Pune section of Pune Division today i.e. 22nd July 2024.h The General Manager along with Smt. Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune with the team of officers from Pune Division.

Yadav at Kolhapur inspected the Running Room, Dormitory, renovated reserved class waiting Room, Amrit Bharat station works, circulating area, facade development, new booking office, 12 Metre wide FOB and Meeting with DRUCC members.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Loco Pilots And Motormen Hailed As True Life Saviors For Their Vigilant...
article-image

At Sangli, General Manager Yadav Inspected Amrit Bharat station work, Goods shed circulating area, Inspection of Facade development work, inspection of Platform.

Read Also
Prabhat Ranjan Assumes Charge as Additional General Manager, Central Railway
article-image

At Satara General Manager  Yadav inspected circulating area, Amrit Bharat station scheme Works, FOB, Cover over shed during the inspection.

On this occasion  Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune,  Suresh Pakhare Chief Engineer (Construction) and Branch Officers were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune...

Mumbai: CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Window Trailing Inspection Of Kolhapur-Pune...

'Central Budget Disappointing For Working Class':Dr. M. Raghavaiah GM Of NFIR

'Central Budget Disappointing For Working Class':Dr. M. Raghavaiah GM Of NFIR

Mumbai: BMC Files Complaint After Tall Tree Chopped In Juhu; Locals Allege Inefficiency Of Police To...

Mumbai: BMC Files Complaint After Tall Tree Chopped In Juhu; Locals Allege Inefficiency Of Police To...

Mumbai Observes Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: Devotees Fast And Worship Lord Ganesha For Deliverance...

Mumbai Observes Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: Devotees Fast And Worship Lord Ganesha For Deliverance...

Mumbai: KRCL Hosts Trade Meet At Jio World Convention Centre For Ratnagiri And Khed Container Rail...

Mumbai: KRCL Hosts Trade Meet At Jio World Convention Centre For Ratnagiri And Khed Container Rail...