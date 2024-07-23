Mumbai: Central Railway Loco Pilots And Motormen Hailed As True Life Saviors For Their Vigilant Actions

Loco Pilots and Motormen of Central Railway play an important role in transporting passengers daily through its mail/express and passenger/suburban services. In the course of their duties, they have saved several lives through their alertness and timely, prompt actions. Here are a few such recent incidents worth mentioning and appreciating:

On June 13, 2024, A. A. Khan, Loco Pilot of 11010 Sinhagad Express, while entering platform no. 10 at CSMT, noticed a wire hanging from the OHE down to the rail level. He immediately applied the brakes and stopped the train before coming into contact with the obstruction. The Control Office and other concerned staff were informed, and the wire was promptly removed. His alertness helped prevent an untoward incident.

On June 15, 2024, Shailesh Kamble, Motorman working on a Kurla-Kalyan local, noticed a man lying on the track at KM 48/154. He immediately stopped the train and informed the Train Manager. The man, found in an injured condition, was taken on the same train and handed over to the station staff at Dombivali for immediate medical care. Kamble’s alertness helped save a life.

On June 20, 2024, S. C. Meena, Motorman working on a Kalyan local, noticed a piece of iron lying on the track before CSMT at signal no. S-54. He immediately applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The iron piece was removed, and the train moved ahead after observing all safety norms. His alertness helped prevent an untoward incident.

On June 20, 2024, Harendra Kumar, Motorman working on Dadar-Dombivali local (DDl-3), heard an unusual sound from the wheel of the working cab after passing signal no. S-4 at Dadar. He immediately applied the brakes, and the train was inspected at Dadar, where it was found that an iron wire had entangled in the wheel. All concerned were informed, the wheel was freed of the entanglement by the station staff, and the train moved ahead after observing all safety norms. His alertness helped prevent an untoward incident.

Central Railway is committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers during their journey, and the Loco Pilots and Motormen driving these trains play a pivotal role in honoring this commitment. They are the true life saviors.