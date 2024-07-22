Mumbai News: Engine Failure Disrupts Central Railway Services; LTT-Mau Express Stalls Near Dombivli

Representational Image

Monday afternoon witnessed disruption on the Central Railway (CR) route as an express ( LTT- Mau express ) train's engine failed between Dombivli and Thakurli stations. The incident, occurring at 2:15 pm, led to significant delays affecting multiple train services.

Impact Of Failure

Among the affected trains were the prestigious CSMT - Jalna Vande Bharat Express, along with two suburban services. The failure, just under an hour after departure from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), highlighted concerns over CR's maintenance protocols. The engine malfunction occurred after the train had traveled less than 35 kilometers.

This incident compounded an already troubled morning for commuters as signal failures at Kalyan earlier disrupted local train services severely. The dual setbacks on Monday have raised questions about the reliability of CR's infrastructure and operational readiness.

Passengers faced extended wait times and inconvenience, with railway authorities scrambling to restore normalcy across affected routes. Concerns linger regarding the frequency and severity of such technical failures, urging CR to address maintenance practices swiftly to ensure uninterrupted service reliability.