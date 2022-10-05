Mumbai: CR employee saves mother dog, 9 puppies found in bad shape

Photo: Screen grab

An emaciated and dehydrated female dog along with her nine puppies was rescued on Tuesday from the railway track at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Thanks to railway official Jitendra Misal who spotted them just moments before a train was about to pass from the same track.

Misal, who works as a senior section engineer, said, “While working on Tuesday afternoon, I suddenly heard the cry of puppies. After going there, the canine family was found in ill-condition.” Of the nine puppies, three were in extremely bad shape.

He further said that an engine, which was standing barely 50 metre away, was about to pass from the same track. “With the help of colleagues, I immediately secured them and then contacted a NGO for their treatment,” Misal said.

The NGO team reached the site at around 3.30 pm and after primary treatment all puppies with their mother were sent to the dog shelter.

Read Also ITBP rescues 8 more mountaineers trapped in Uttarkashi avalanche