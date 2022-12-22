Mumbai: Covid situation under control, Citizens should not panic, says CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

Nagpur: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India, amid a Covid scare triggered by the alarming surge in cases globally, especially in China, Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by the DCM Mr Devendra Fadnavis extensively reviewed the COVID 19 in Maharashtra.

Mr Shinde said that adequate precautions are being taken in Maharashtra in the wake of the outbreak of Corona in some countries. He appealed to the citizens not to panic and asked all District Guardian Ministers to ensure that health facilities remain ready in their respective districts.

Test, track, treat, vaccinate..

Similarly, the Chief Minister asked the chief secretary should also immediately communicate with all the district collectors and see that the test, track, treat, vaccinate and covid appropriate behaviour formula should be strictly followed.

Principal Secretary of Public Health Department Dr Sanjay Khandare in a presentation said there are currently 2216 Covid hospitals and 1 .34 lakh isolation beds in the state.

The Public Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant said that although a new type of coronavirus BF.7 has been detected in other countries including China, not a single patient . of this type has been found in Maharashtra ‘’So citizens have no reason to worry. However, the people should keep a safe distance and wear masks as a precaution,’’ he noted. He has thereby hinted that so far wearing masks has not been. ‘’The intensity of infection of the new type of corona virus variant is said to be more than Omicron. Against this background , the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have held a review meeting and the issue was also discussed in the cabinet meeting,’’ he added.

Dr Sawant said that so far 95 percent vaccination has been done in the state and reiterated that citizens have no reason to panic. ‘’From next Monday, according to the guidelines of the central government, two percent of the international passengers will be tested for fever,’’ he added.