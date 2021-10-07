Mumbai: Covid infections on the rise

There was a spike in the daily count of Covid-19 infections across Mumbai on Wednesday. With 629 new cases and seven deaths in 24 hours, the total count now stands at 7,45,792, with 16,136 fatalities.

The doubling rate of Mumbai, however, dropped to 1,131 days, while the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.06 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed a slight rise in cases, with 2,876 new cases and 90 Covid fatalities being reported on Tuesday. The state’s tally now stands to 65,67,791, with 1,39,362 deaths so far.

According to BMC officials, the seasonal migration post-monsoon and upcoming festivals are going to involve social gatherings, and if Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is not followed, there is a possibility of a further spike. The 15-days incubation period after Ganesh festival ended on October 5 and the BMC has maintained that the city is in a comfortable position for now.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We cannot completely rule out a spike. There are festivals upcoming, including Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali where there will be gatherings,” he said.

According to health experts, there was a delayed peak in the district and the state government is vigilant because the daily cases are persistently high. Senior doctors from the state task force said, “There are predictions that a potential third wave may hit the state by December or January next year.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:28 AM IST