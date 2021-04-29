Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive stuck, no shots for next 3 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that it was suspending the vaccination drive in the city for the next three days, starting Friday, due to inadequate stock.

In an official statement issued on Thursday evening, the civic body said that insufficient vaccine supply was causing it to run out of stock in a short span of time.

The civic body also said that for the time being, preference for inoculation would be given to the 45-plus group of beneficiaries who had already received their first dose and were due for their second. The civic body also said that vaccination for the 18-44 years age group would not begin anytime soon, because of short supply.