Mumbai: COVID- 19 positive patient from Bhiwandi who fled from Nair hospital, readmitted

Bhiwandi: A 51-year-old man from Bhiwandi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 fled from the Nair hospital in Mumbai. He was found roaming in the premises of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM) in Bhiwandi. People have recorded his video which has gone viral on social media.

Doctors from IGM hospital were promptly informed about the incident following which he is admitted in the hospital.

Anil Thorat Medical Superitendant from IGM hospital said, "We received information following which we informed to the local Shantinagar police station. The police has booked a case against him and we have appealed them to launch an inquiry."

The man in question had come from Aurangabad to Bhiwandi for dialysis, and he tested positive for coronavirus on April 22. Four people in his contact are high risk at this time, said a health department official from the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation.

On April 23, the locals and doctors who resided near hospital quarters saw him roaming in the IGM hospital premises. They alerted to doctors and reached the spot.

Reportedly, he fled from Nair hospital and back to Bhiwandi on a ambulance till Thane and later he took a lift from a truck till Bhiwandi bypass. Following which, he went walking till IGM hospital.

Questions are raised as to how a Corona positive patient could flee from Nair hospital without a transfer letter.