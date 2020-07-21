Mumbai COVID-19 mitigation efforts drew global attention: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The entire world’s attention is towards densely- populated Mumbai. We have contained the spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken note of it. The Washington Post, too, has praised it. But our test is still not over. All machineries should be alert to bring the graph of cases down and not remain off-guard, an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying during the meeting.

The second wave comes when we are off-guard. But let’s be more alert, he added. The chief minister instructed the officials to also combat the outbreak of monsoon-related diseases. He called for shifting dwellers of dangerous and dilapidated structures in the city in a timely manner.

Last week, a portion of a building in the Fort area of the city collapsed, killing 10 persons. Thackeray praised the staffers working hard to combat COVID-19 and urged them to take care of their own health too, the statement said.