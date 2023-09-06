Mumbai Covid-19 Body Bag Scam: HC Grants 4 Weeks Interim Relief To Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar | File Photo

Mumbai: In an interim relief to former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, the on Wednesday granted her protection from arrest for four weeks in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for COVID-19 victims.

Justice NJ Jamadar observed that the investigation is underway and at present, her custodial interrogation does not seem to be warranted. The court also said the issue can be considered during the final hearing of the plea.

"I am inclined to protect the liberty of the applicant. In the event of arrest, the applicant shall be released on a personal bond of Rs. 30,000," said Justice Jamadar.

Pednekar Moved HC After Sessions Court Rejected Pre-Arrest Bail Plea

Pednekar approached the high court after the sessions court rejected her pre-arrest bail plea on August 29. The sessions court observed that the allegations prima facie showed a conspiracy involving misuse of power and public money.

The court had also directed former Mayor to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on September 11, 13, and 16 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The HC has kept the plea for further hearing after four weeks.

On September 4, the State Government had orally assured the Court that it will not take coercive action against Pednekar for two days.

Pednekar has claimed that she is falsely implicated in the case. “The complaint against the applicant is tainted with mala fides, politically motivated, and made with an ulterior motive. Baseless, and frivolous allegation is made against the applicant only in order to implicate her in a serious offence,” the plea read.

Pednekar Alleges Foulplay By Rivals

She also alleged that the complaint against her had political overtones as it was lodged only after the split in the Shiv Sena. Further she has said that the complainant, who is a BJP leader, was a habitual complainant who has a history of targeting politicians who do not owe allegiance to his party

Following a complaint by a BJP leader, EOW registered an FIR against Pednekar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Case was also registered against a private contractor Vedant Innotech and unknown government servants for the alleged fraud of Rs 49. 63 lakh.

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

