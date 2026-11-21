Mumbai: Court Sends Minors To Juvenile Home After Police Apprehend Six Suspects In Kurla Couple Assault Case | Screengrab

Mumbai: Following the registration of an FIR against eight minors in connection with the alleged assault on a young couple at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, Mumbai Police apprehended six minors on Saturday.

According to the Mumbai police, the six minors were subsequently sent to a juvenile correctional home until December 4 by the Juvenile Court.

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Six Minors Apprehended After Couple Assault Video Goes Viral

The development came after a viral video showed a group of youths approaching a couple inside Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West.

In the purported video, the group of youths is seen allegedly misbehaving with the couple. What begins as a verbal altercation soon turned into a physical assault, with one of the youths seen hitting the young man with a stick.

While, another member of the group is seen punching him in the face as the woman attempts to intervene and protect her companion.

The footage further shows the group becoming aggressive when the young man attempts to take out his mobile phone to record their alleged behaviour. The youths are subsequently seen attacking the couple while the woman attempts to pull her companion away from the group.

However, the extent of the injuries sustained by the couple remains unclear.

Ameet Satam Demands CCTV Cameras Across Mumbai Gardens

Following the circulation of the video, several political leaders condemned the group's alleged behaviour and called for measures to strengthen public safety.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Mumbai BJP leader Ameet Satam urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install CCTV cameras across all public gardens in the city to prevent such incidents.

“We have seen the video. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police need to review security arrangements at all gardens across the city. Security at several gardens does not appear to be foolproof. We demand that the civic body urgently install CCTV cameras in all gardens across Mumbai,” he said.

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Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Eight Minors

According to reports, police registered a case against eight children in conflict with law (CCLs) under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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