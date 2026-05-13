Mumbai Court Remands Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim Aide, To Crime Branch Custody Till May 25 In Drug Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Esplanade Court in Mumbai on May 13 remanded Salim Dola, alleged associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to Crime Branch custody until May 25, his counsel Advocate Zehra Charania Dola informed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dola, the accused of involvement in drug trafficking, was produced before the court after the Crime Branch's Unit 7 took custody of Dola for further interrogation in connection with the 2024 Sangli drug manufacturing case.

The case involves seizure of 122 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 253 crore. Authorities said Dola allegedly funded and supervised the narcotics network.

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Custody Of Dawood Ibrahim Aide Salim Dola In 2024 Sangli MD Drug Case...

Considered a key figure in the operations of the infamous D-Company, Dola was brought to Mumbai on April 29 by the NCB after being granted a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court. Before producing him in court, NCB officials took Dola for a medical check-up at the NCB office. When asked if he was scared after being brought to Mumbai, Dola clearly stated, "I am not scared."

Dola had reportedly been on the radar of several international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and was wanted in connection with multiple drug trafficking cases. His ability to move between countries undetected had made him a critical link in sustaining the underworld’s international presence.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/