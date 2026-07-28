Mumbai Court Rejects Former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Rizvi's Anticipatory Bail In High-Profile Property Fraud & Forgery Case |

Mumbai: A sessions court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Akhtar Rizvi, 84, former Rajya Sabha member and director of Rizvi Estate and Hotels, who has been booked in a property fraud and forgery case.

According to the case lodged by the Bandra police, Rizvi allegedly forged documents dating back to 1978 related to a property whose owner, Hajani Kalu, passed away on April 26, 1971. After her death, Rizvi allegedly got a fabricated conveyance deed executed to grab the property, the prosecution said. It also claimed that a woman impersonating Kalu was made to sign the document.

The defence argued that the builder’s signature was misused by his employee, saying that the former used to sign blank papers for various charitable purposes, which were later misused. The defence further contended that Rizvi did not receive any wrongful gain from the deal.

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The prosecution said Rizvi’s detailed custodial interrogation was required to ascertain the identity of the woman who impersonated Kalu. After hearing both sides, the court observed that although the defence claimed Rizvi’s signature had been misused by an employee, no mention had been made of any criminal proceedings initiated by the builder against the staffer.

“As per the applicant’s statement, he is a reputed builder and well educated. Hence, he will not put his signature blindly on the registered documents,” the court said, rejecting Rizvi’s contentions.