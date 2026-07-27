Mumbai Police File FIR Over Alleged Forgery Of Kurla Court Orders Used In UAE Inheritance Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kurla police have registered an FIR against Humaid Mohammed Shattaf, Halima Sultan Al-Owais, Madhukar Raviraj Wilson, Ken Rickham Wilson, Razi Ahmed, Shivaji Danage and other unidentified persons for allegedly conspiring to forge judicial documents of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, 57th Court, Kurla, and using them as genuine evidence in legal proceedings before a court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Waheeda Hussain Shattaf, 49, power of attorney holder for her husband, Hussain Mohammed Shattaf, who lives in Dubai.

An inheritance dispute involving the estate of the late Mohammed Shattaf is pending before a UAE court. The FIR states respondents submitted documents before a UAE court claiming them as authentic judicial records issued by the Kurla court. According to the complaint, the fabricated documents alleged Hussain Shattaf cheated people of ₹25 lakh, faced a non-bailable warrant and prepared forged passports. Waheeda alleged the documents were intended to create a prejudicial impression before the UAE court to secure favourable orders in the inheritance dispute.

Hussain Shattaf sought verification through legal representatives in India. The Kurla Metropolitan Magistrate Court's verification allegedly revealed the cited case number actually related to an application seeking interim release of an Activa Access 125 motorcycle seized in a 2024 case registered at Shivajinagar police station. The FIR alleges Halima Sultan Al-Owais and Humaid Shattaf, acting through their attorneys Madhukar Raviraj Wilson and Ken Rickham Wilson, conspired with Razi Ahmed to create fake orders in the Kurla court's name.

The documents were allegedly notarised using the signature and seal of Shivaji Danage before being presented to the Maharashtra Home Department and the UAE Consulate General in New Delhi and Dubai for authentication.

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