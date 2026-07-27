Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Shivaji Park Event Organisers For Holding Gathering Without Police Permission |

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the gathering at Shivaji Park, stating that no official permission had been granted for the event. According to the police, the large turnout at Shivaji Park caused crowding in the area and had a partial impact on traffic movement.

Adequate police deployment had been made to maintain law and order during the programme. Police said that investigations revealed the organisers had not obtained the mandatory permission for holding the event. Police further stated that a case has been registered against corporator Yashwant Killedar and MLA Mahesh Sawant under the relevant legal provisions.

The investigation is focusing on the organisation of the event, crowd management, and the decision to conduct the programme without prior police approval. When The Free Press Journal contacted Sawant and Killedar for their response, both said they had not received any information regarding the FIR.

Officials said CCTV footage, videos and other evidence are being examined, and the role of the organisers and other concerned persons is under scrutiny. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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