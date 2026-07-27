Mumbai: Court-Ordered Dargah Demolition Begins Amid Tight Police Security In Dindoshi - VIDEO

Mumbai: Court-Ordered Dargah Demolition Begins Amid Tight Police Security In Dindoshi |

In a major move, the demolition of the Shahenshah-e-Pir Baba Dargah structure on Forest Department land is underway in Dindoshi, Goregaon, on Monday, following a court order.

Heavy security deployed

Visuals from the site show heavy police security has been deployed and access to the disputed site has also been restricted. The visuals further show several police officials barricading the road near the site while maintaining tight security in the area amid the demolition drive.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Demolition of the Shahenshah-e-Pir Baba Dargah structure on Forest Department land is underway in Dindoshi, Goregaon, following a court order. Heavy police security has been deployed, access to the disputed site has been restricted pic.twitter.com/kKj6BMDGt0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

Earlier demolition in Aarey

Meanwhile, last month, a similar dargah demolition drive was carried out in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. Under heavy security, a Sufi dargah in Aarey Colony was demolished on June 2.

According to locals, the Hazrat Syed Pir Baba Dargah in Unit 32 of Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, had been a landmark in the area for several decades. The structure was demolished using a bulldozer and JCB machines.

Pathan questions action

Speaking on the demolition drive carried out in Goregaon Aarey, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stated that the entire dargah was obliterated during the demolition and that he was not allowed to enter the dargah during the drive.

"An urgent petition was filed yesterday by the trustees of the dargah, and the matter was listed for a hearing at 2:00 PM today at the Dindoshi Court. However, before that could happen, authorities arrived at 9:00 AM this morning and began tearing down the entire structure. What is this? At least give us a fair opportunity to approach the judiciary," Pathan said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan arrives at the Goregaon Aarey Dargah demolition site. He says, “They are not allowing me to go inside the dargah premises. They have completely demolished it. An urgent petition was filed yesterday by the trustees of the… pic.twitter.com/qglFcfY2ks — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

He further said, "The matter was filed in court; it was sub judice and pending before the judge. The trustees have legally moved the court, yet you did not even allow them their day in court. The hearing was scheduled for 2:00 PM. Instead, you use your power, you misuse the courts, you deploy your police machinery, and you come here just to demolish everything. You are not allowing a single person to enter the premises, and even I am being barred from entering."

According to reports, the shrine, located about 400 metres from Aarey Police Station, was under dispute and had previously faced demolition before being rebuilt and expanded.

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