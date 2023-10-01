Mumbai Court Rejects 'Drugs Queen' Baby Patankar’s Anticipatory Bail In ₹1.97 Cheating Case |

Mumbai: A sessions court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shashikala alias Baby Patankar, who was recently booked in a Rs 1.97 crore cheating case. A search has been launched for Patankar, who had earlier been given relief till September 30. The court had ordered the crime branch to submit a report in the matter.

During the hearing of the case, the crime branch told the court that Patankar had denied knowing her co-accused Parshuram Ramkishan Mundhe, even though both had been in touch for a long time. The crime branch told the court they had records of hundreds of phone conversations between the two.

FIR Registered 2 Weeks Ago

The crime branch had registered an FIR in the case on September 14. Patankar is accused of taking money from a businessman on the pretext of selling 5 kg of gold but not delivering the consignment. The complainant is Kirit Suresh Chavan, 61, who owns Runicha French Forward. Chavan said he wanted to diversify into the gold business and had contacted Mundhe, who helped him establish contact with Patankar.

Chavan paid Rs 1.27 crore to Mundhe through RTGS and Rs 85 lakh in cash to Patankar but didn’t get the gold promised by the two.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)