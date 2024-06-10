Mumbai: Court Orders Abusive Husband To Pay ₹8,000 Maintenance Monthly, ₹50,000 Compensation To Wife | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court, while hearing a domestic violence case filed by a 34-year-old Cuffe Parade resident, ruled that it is the moral, legal, and social duty of the husband to pay maintenance to his wife. The court ordered him to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 8,000 for her and their two children, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation for the domestic violence inflicted.

Sonali Mhatre (name changed) married Suman Mhatre (name changed) in 2014 according to Hindu rituals. A year after their marriage, they were blessed with a daughter. However, due to the birth of a girl, Sonali was assaulted and abused by her in-laws and husband. Four years later, she gave birth to a son and hoped for better treatment, but the abuse continued. Suman repeatedly demanded that Sonali get money from her maternal home.

According to the court order, on one occasion, Sonali was forced to get Rs 50,000 from her parents to build a mezzanine floor in their house. Instead, Suman squandered the money on alcohol.

Finally, after enduring continuous abuse and assaults, Sonali returned to her maternal home. In 2023, she filed a case of domestic violence against Suman and his mother. Although Suman appeared in court, he did not present his defence.

The court, after reviewing Sonali’s case, said, “The evidence of the applicant is a replica of her application. Her evidence is unchallenged, and she has categorically described her relationship with her husband and in-laws. She was subjected to domestic violence, and no reason exists to disbelieve her account. Hence, I hold that the applicant was subjected to domestic violence. It is the moral, social, and legal duty of a husband to maintain his estranged wife and their children.”