e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai court grants NCP leader Anil Deshmukh permission to travel outside city

Mumbai court grants NCP leader Anil Deshmukh permission to travel outside city

Anil Deshmukh, who is currently out on bail in two cases including a money laundering case, Deshmukh had sought permission to visit his constituency, which is also his hometown, Nagpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Anil Deshmukh | PTI
Follow us on

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was granted permission to travel outside Mumbai by a special court dealing with the money laundering case in which he is an accused.

Deshmukh had sought permission to visit his constituency, which is also his hometown, Nagpur.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai court grants NCP leader Anil Deshmukh permission to travel outside city

Mumbai court grants NCP leader Anil Deshmukh permission to travel outside city

Mumbai: Delisle bridge completion deadline extended further

Mumbai: Delisle bridge completion deadline extended further

Adani vs Hindenburg: Congress stages protest outside LIC, SBI offices across India

Adani vs Hindenburg: Congress stages protest outside LIC, SBI offices across India

Navi Mumbai: PMC offers concession on NMMT bus fare for senior citizens, students and specially...

Navi Mumbai: PMC offers concession on NMMT bus fare for senior citizens, students and specially...

Mumbai: Rottweiler owner gets 3-month imprisonment 12 years after canine bit man

Mumbai: Rottweiler owner gets 3-month imprisonment 12 years after canine bit man