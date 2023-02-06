Mumbai court grants NCP leader Anil Deshmukh permission to travel outside city

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday was granted permission to travel outside Mumbai by a special court dealing with the money laundering case in which he is an accused.

Deshmukh had sought permission to visit his constituency, which is also his hometown, Nagpur.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

