Mumbai court directs police to register FIR against Salman Khan for assaulting TV journalist

In yet another trouble for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Wednesday a Metropolitian Court ordered DN Nagar police to register an FIR against the actor and his two bodyguards for allegedly assaulting a television journalist.

According to DNA, on June 25, Ashok Pandey, the television journalist, had moved to court seeking registration of FIR against Salman Khan. Pandey alleged that Khan assaulted him after he tried to film the actor who was riding a bicycle. The court has directed the police to conduct a probe and submit a progress report by October 14.

The alleged incident took place on April 24, when Salman Khan was riding a bicycle, during which he was escorted by two of his bodyguards. Pandey told the leading daily that he was riding in a car when he saw Khan. On spotting Khan, Pandey started filming him after seeking consent from Khan's bodyguard. Pandey alleged that this enraged Khan and his bodyguards came to the car and started thrashing Pandey.

Pandey also alleged that Salman Khan also assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences. After the incident, when Pandey approached cops, they disposed of his complaint. The police claimed that no crime was committed. After which Pandey approached Andheri metropolitan court and sought registration of FIR against Salman Khan and his bodyguards. Pandey has demanded that the trio should be booked under section 323 (causing hurt), section 392 (robbery), section 506 (criminal intimidation), section 426 (mischief) and section 34 (common intention) of the IPC.