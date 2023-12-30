 Mumbai Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Coaching Classes Owner, Accused In Paper Leak Case
The court rejected the plea observing that the incidents of paper leaks are increasing day by day and it has adverse effects on the society, especially hardworking students who are the ultimate victims of this syndicate.

Updated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Mumbai Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Coaching Classes Owner, Accused In Paper Leak Case | Representative image

Mumbai: The sessions court refused to grant anticipatory bail to an owner of a coaching classes who is found to be involved in the case registered after a paper of TYBCom was found on the mobile phone of one of the students.

Rajesh Sharma, 36, who runs a private coaching class, had approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail after he feared arrest in connection with the case registered at Azad Maidan police station in October.

Details On The Case

On October 31, Student by name Ansha Meghji Sandha alleged to have received the question paper of Third Year BCom from one Suraj Nepali on WhatsApp. During the investigation, police had arrested Rajanikant Madanlal Mourya, who was working as a computer assistant, for allegedly clicking the photos of question paper and leaking it.

The police in further probe found links between Mourya and Sharma. Fearing arrest, Sharma approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. He claimed that there is no material against the present applicant to show his nexus with the co-accused.

