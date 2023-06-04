Mumbai Court: Bail denied to female Youtuber who molested child

Representative Image | FPJ

Observing that a female YouTuber had a sexual intent in touching the private parts of a minor child while making a “dance” video and had showed no remorse, a sessions court recently denied bail to the 38-year-old. The court observed in its order of May 30 that she had the capacity to repeat such acts.

Accused not bothered because of her gender

The woman had also abused the complainant, who had objected to her treatment of the child. The court noted that this showed that the accused being a lady was not bothered by anyone. Special Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) said she was misusing social media. The video was played before the court and it noted in its order that her act made the boy uncomfortable. “The expression of the victim is uneasiness and an attempt to come out of her hands is self-explanatory,” it stated.

Lack of knowledge about adoption procedures responsible

The complaint was filed by a doctor against her own mother for not following adoption procedures and taking the child from a beggar without any deed. She further complained that her mother’s friend – the YouTuber – was molesting the kid.

The YouTuber had uploaded the objectionable video on December 31, 2021. She had lifted the child while dancing and molested him. She was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Information Technology Act. She was arrested last month.