Mumbai: Couple held for raping neighbour

Mumbai: Vanrai police arrested a Goregaon couple for raping a 24-year-old female neighbour and filming the sexual assault. The couple threatened the survivor to make the films viral on social media if she spoke to anyone.

Moreover, the complainant also named the accused lady's boyfriend for sexually assaulting her. According to police, the complainant is married but estranged from her husband, due to a marital dispute.

After a brief separation, the woman went to live with her parents at Goregaon (E), where the accused couple live. According to the survivor's statement, the accused couple, her neighbours, invited her for evening snacks last week, where she was offered even drinks.

She only consumed snacks, the woman began feeling dizzy and passed out. After she regained consciousness, the woman showed her a video clip, where the accused duo- husband and boyfriend- raped her while the third accused had shot the video.

The survivor then approached Vanrai police station and registered a FIR against the trio. A police officer said, "We have arrested the couple and are on the lookout for the third accused. The identities of all the accused has been kept under wraps to protect the identity of the survivor.

All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape (section 376), causing hurt by means of poison (section 328), intentional insult (section 504), criminal intimidation (section 506) and common intention (section 34) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act."