Mumbai: Corruption case filed against Narayan Rane

Mumbai: In what can spell trouble for former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, a Pune-based activist has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court accusing him of laundering crores of amount during his tenure as a revenue minister in Maharashtra government under Vilasrao Deshmukh in 2005.

The activist, Pradeep Bhalekar has filed a petition seeking action against Rane, his wife Nilam and sons Nitesh and Nilesh under the provisions of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to Bhalekar, Rane and his family members have unaccounted and undisclosed properties.

In his plea, Bhalekar by highlighting the history of Rane family (before and after entering mainstream politics) claimed that the family has illegally usurped a few government lands in Mumbai and Malwan and have thus committed corruption.

Bhalekar further claimed that all this has been possible only because Rane misused his office and power. He has accordingly urged the court to direct a detailed enquiry against the Rane family.