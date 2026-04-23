Mumbai Corporators Seek 4x Honorarium Hike Months After BMC Elections; SP's Amrin Abrahani Writes To Mayor Citing Rising Costs

Mumbai Corporators Seek 4x Honorarium Hike Months After BMC Elections, Cite Rising Costs |

Mumbai: Just three months after being elected, corporators in Mumbai have begun pushing for a major increase in their honorarium, citing rising expenses and the scale of responsibilities involved in governing India’s financial capital.

The demand has been formally raised by Samajwadi Party corporator from Byculla, Amrin Abrahani, in a letter to Mayor Ritu Tawde. In her proposal, Abrahani has sought an increase in the monthly honorarium from the current Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

She has also recommended a staff allowance of Rs 25,000, a travel allowance of Rs 15,000–20,000, or the provision of an official vehicle, along with pension benefits and dedicated office space in wards, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Corporators argue that their role involves addressing civic issues such as sanitation, water supply, roads, and waste management for a population of over 12 million, and requires near full-time commitment. They also pointed out that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with an annual budget of Rs 80,952 crore, has the financial capacity to support a hike.

Abrahani further argued that corporators’ remuneration should be comparable to legislators, who earn between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh per month along with additional perks.

Not All Corporators Agree To ₹1 Lakh Honorarium

However, not all corporators agree on the proposed Rs 1 lakh figure. Congress corporator Tulip Miranda suggested a more moderate increase of around 50 per cent, noting that the honorarium was Rs 10,000 in 2012 and was revised to Rs 25,000 in 2017. “Considering inflation and operational costs like maintaining an office and hiring assistants, the current amount is insufficient. It could be increased to Rs 50,000,” she said, as quoted by HT.

BJP corporator Ganesh Khankar said a hike is justified given the workload, calling the role 'almost like a full-time job.' Shiv Sena UBT corporator Deepak Padwal echoed similar sentiments, highlighting increasing operational expenses.

Read Also BMC Allocates ₹58.5 Crore To 15 Corporators For Development Projects

70% Corporators Haven't Received Honorarium?

Meanwhile, MNS leader Yashwant Killedar pointed out that many corporators are yet to receive their honorarium, even three months after being elected. He added that nearly 70 per cent of corporators come from middle-class backgrounds and depend on the allowance to sustain their public work.

Abrahani urged the mayor to form an all-party committee to study the proposal and submit recommendations to the civic administration, setting the stage for a broader debate on compensation for elected representatives at the municipal level.

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