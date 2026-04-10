BMC Allocates ₹58.5 Crore To 15 Corporators For Development Projects

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Mumbai: Of the Rs. 58.5 crore allocated by the BMC standing committee to 15 corporators, BJP members have secured the biggest chunk. From the total reallocated fund earmarked for 2026–27 development works, Rs. two crore has been allotted to group leaders across parties, while opposition corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress receive only Rs. 25 lakh each.

From the BMC’s Rs. 80,000 crore budget, Rs. 800 crore was carved out by the standing committee for ward-level development, alongside a Rs. 150 crore provision for the Mayor’s fund. Of this, Rs..58.5 crore was funneled to just 15 corporators—four BJP members alone cornering Rs. 34.75 crore, while two Shiv Sena members received Rs. 20 crore. Strikingly, 11 of the 15 beneficiaries belong to the 26-member standing committee that controls the civic body’s finances.

Key allocations : Leader of the House -BJP leader Ganesh Khankar received Rs. 20 crore, followed by Rs. 10 crore each for Education committee chairman Rajashree Shirwadkar and ShivSena (Shinde) group leader Amey Ghole. Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi was also allotted Rs. 10 crore, while Mayor Ritu Tawde received Rs. 2.25 crore, and standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde allocated Rs. 2.5 crore to himself for development work.

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Other party leaders including Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi, AIMIM group leader Vijay Ubale, and MNS group leader Yeshwant Killedar—received Rs. 2 crore each. NCP (Ajit Pawar) Ajit Raorane got Rs. 2.25 crore, while Samajwadi party's Amrin Abahani received Rs. 2 crore. In stark contrast, former Mayor Vishakha Raut was allotted just Rs. 25 lakh.

Corporators receive Rs. 1.6 crore annually for civic projects. The fund allocated by the standing committee is addition to this. Shinde said "The fund is being allocated on the basis of demands made by the corporators. These funds will be utilised by corporator members and group leaders largely for development wards across the city."

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