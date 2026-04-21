Mumbai: BJP’s Ameet Satam Flags Unequal BMC Fund Allocation, Seeks Rollback Of Excess Allotment

Ameet Satam raises concerns over uneven BMC fund distribution, urging fair allocation among corporators | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde, stating that the additional funds allocated to certain BJP corporators in the Andheri West Assembly constituency appeared to be disproportionate.

He requested that the excess allocation be withdrawn and that a balanced and equitable distribution of funds be ensured among all corporators. The issue has intensified after it emerged that six BJP corporators from the constituency were allotted a combined Rs 39 crore, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Disproportionate allocation flagged

From the BMC's Rs 80,000 crore budget, Rs 800 crore was carved out by the Standing Committee for ward-level development, alongside a Rs 150 crore provision for the Mayor’s fund.

Corporators typically receive Rs 1.6 crore annually for civic works, with this allocation being over and above that amount. Of this, Rs 58.5 crore was funnelled to just 15 corporators—four BJP members alone cornering Rs 34.75 crore, while two Shiv Sena members received Rs 20 crore.

Details of fund distribution

In addition, six BJP corporators—Rohan Rathod (Rs 9 crore), Vitthal Bandheri, Deepak Kotekar, Sudha Singh, Sunita Mehta, and Anil Makwana—were each allotted Rs 6 crore for development works in their respective wards, a move that drew criticism from corporators of Opposition parties.

Satam calls for equitable distribution

Satam said, “Last Thursday, I wrote to the Standing Committee Chairman stating that the additional funds allocated to certain corporators in the Andheri West Assembly constituency appear to be disproportionate. I have requested that the excess allocation be withdrawn and that a balanced and equitable distribution of funds be ensured among all corporators. My intention has always been to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness in the allocation of public funds.”

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Opposition leaders’ allocations highlighted

Meanwhile, other party leaders including Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi, AIMIM group leader Vijay Ubale, and MNS group leader Yeshwant Killedar received Rs 2 crore each.

NCP (Ajit Pawar) Ajit Raorane got Rs 2.25 crore, while Samajwadi Party's Amrin Abahani received Rs 2 crore. In stark contrast, former Mayor Vishakha Raut was allotted just Rs 25 lakh.

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